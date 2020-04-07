Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Pelletier


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
John William Pelletier Obituary
Pelletier, John William COLONIE John William Pelletier, 75 of Colonie, beloved husband of Maryann D. Kot Pelletier for 48 years, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side. Born in Albany, on January 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph John Philip Pelletier and the late Camille Ruth (Osborn) Pelletier. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed as a railroad conductor and brakeman for Amtrak and Conrail railroads for many years. John was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. John was a member of the Racing City Chorus for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, clowning, cooking, leather working, fly tying, playing cards, reciting Robert Service poetry and bonsai. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a fan of the New York Giants when they were winning. Survivors in addition to his wife include his loving children, Suzanne Paulson, Christina (Steven) Froehlich, John T. (Rose) Pelletier. He was the brother of Betty Ann, Jeannine, David, Michael, Kathy, Roger, Gregory, Donald, Renee, Laurie and Lisa. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Leah, Keri, Marianna and William. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robert. The family would like to thank Dr. Samantha Ludwig for the care and concern given to John while under her care. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Calling hours are private for family only. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of John may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation 1270 Belmont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12308 or to the Racing City Chorus 4330 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now