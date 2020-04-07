|
Pelletier, John William COLONIE John William Pelletier, 75 of Colonie, beloved husband of Maryann D. Kot Pelletier for 48 years, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side. Born in Albany, on January 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph John Philip Pelletier and the late Camille Ruth (Osborn) Pelletier. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed as a railroad conductor and brakeman for Amtrak and Conrail railroads for many years. John was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. John was a member of the Racing City Chorus for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, clowning, cooking, leather working, fly tying, playing cards, reciting Robert Service poetry and bonsai. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a fan of the New York Giants when they were winning. Survivors in addition to his wife include his loving children, Suzanne Paulson, Christina (Steven) Froehlich, John T. (Rose) Pelletier. He was the brother of Betty Ann, Jeannine, David, Michael, Kathy, Roger, Gregory, Donald, Renee, Laurie and Lisa. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Leah, Keri, Marianna and William. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robert. The family would like to thank Dr. Samantha Ludwig for the care and concern given to John while under her care. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Calling hours are private for family only. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of John may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation 1270 Belmont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12308 or to the Racing City Chorus 4330 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
