Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
John William Virtanen


1952 - 2019
John William Virtanen Obituary
Virtanen, John William CLIFTON PARK John William Virtanen, 67 of Clifton Park, beloved husband of Debra Quinzi Virtanen, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 19, 2019. John left us far too soon. He was best known for his roles of father, Poppa and husband. He loved the work he did at N.Y.S.T.R.S. for nearly 40 years. The last several years, John traveled the world investing the pension funds in real estate and private equities. John was an avid sportsman. He regularly took his family skiing in Vermont and Colorado. He especially loved snorkeling with the turtles on St. John and boogie boarding on the waves at his beloved New Smyrna Beach. Golfing, kayaking, snow shoeing, and skating with his girls were very often enjoyed. He especially loved teaching them softball and lacrosse. He endured their ire at side lines while providing "Dad" coaching tips. Once diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (P.D.), boxing, neuromotor wellness class and pedaling with others who have Parkinson's gained him friendships he had not expected and ultimately cherished. John's love of music was unique. He chose eclectic pieces but tended toward blues, rock, ballads and soulful instrumentals. His greatest thrill was attending a Santana concert with Debra and his sister-in-law Susie - front row center - at Red Rocks Colorado on his 36th wedding anniversary. John will be missed by many friends, colleagues and family. He leaves his wife Debra; daughters, Kim and Becca (Alvin); granddaughter Cameron; siblings, Susan (Dave) and Mick (Saundra); but especially legendary mom Florence aka Nonny Virtanen; and many other significant relatives and friends behind to join him later in their journeys. A service celebrating John's life will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, at 1 p.m. with a calling period for family and friends to visit with John's family between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. John requested that you please send donations, in lieu of flowers, to Hope Soars, 1410 Maple Hill Rd, Castleton, NY 12033 or Hopesoars.org so others with P.D. can join the many programs sponsored locally by these contributions. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
