Yetto, Jack BALLSTON LAKE John "Jack" F. Yetto, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge, The Eddy Residential Healthcare after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on January 28, 1942, Jack was the son of the late Eleanor Benoit Yetto and John F. Yetto Sr. Jack was a 1959 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy. He was a corporal in the United States Marine Corp Reserves. Jack worked for Trane Corp and Johnson Controls as a HVAC specialist and manager. Jack was a diehard New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Van Patten Golf Course and was proud of his hole in one. Jack enjoyed lunch every Saturday with Ruth at the O'Bryan Inn enjoying his favorite hot stuffed turkey sandwich. He and Ruth were members of the National Museum of Racing and never missed a weekend at the Saratoga meet. Jack lived a healthy life until the ravages of Alzheimer's stole his mind and body. A true gentleman, Jack will be remembered for his kindness and big heart. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Nicoll Yetto. He was the devoted father of Karen Yetto, Kristin Yetto (Steve Kaylor), and Kim Ellen Robison (Trevor Robison). Jack was the cherished grandfather of Brittany and Ashleigh Imfeld. He was the brother of Joyce Mangione (Gary). Jack was the brother-in-law of Andy Nicoll (Carolyn) and Janice Nicoll (Paul deceased). Jack was predeceased by his in-laws, Thomas and Theresa Nicoll, Doris and Paul LeBeau, Mary and Al Marro, Joe and Mary Nicoll, Don Nicoll and Paul Nicoll (Janice survives). Jack is also survived by many much-loved nephews and nieces. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Ensign Point staff at Schuyler Ridge for all the excellent care that they provided Jack. Thank you for all the kindness and support offered to Ruth from the amazing staff. Ruth will miss all the wonderful families she met along the way at Schuyler Ridge. You all hold an incredibly special place in her heart. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jack's memory to Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare, 1 Abele Blvd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Jack's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com