Dow, Johnie E. Jr. SCHOHARIE Johnie E. Dow Jr., 73, entered into eternal life on March 20, 2019. Johnie worked at the N.Y.S. Education Dept. for 42 years as an offset printer operator before retiring in 2010. He enjoyed landscaping, gardening, fishing and reading his bible. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; two daughters, Josephine (Sean) Benack and Marianna (Vincent) Dow. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Everly Willow Inez and Terah Lily Inez Benack. Johnie enjoyed spending time with his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St., Albany, NY, 12210. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Beaver Cross Summer Camp Scholarship, checks can be payable to Cathedral of All Saints and in the memo Beaver Cross Scholarship; checks may be sent right to the church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnie E. Dow.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2019