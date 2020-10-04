1/1
Jola M. Snyder Buck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buck, Jola M. Snyder RENSSELAER Jola M. Snyder Buck, age 71 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer. Jola was daughter of the late Charles and Grace Hastings Snyder. She was a graduate of St. John's Academy in Rensselaer and Russell Sage College in Troy. Mrs. Buck was employed as an administrative assistant for Glenmont Job Corp, working for the company for 12 years. She was also employed by Albany Medical Center and Russell Sage College for five years. She enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and traveling, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean. She was the wife of 42 years to John M. Buck of Rensselaer; mother of Christina (John) Gray and Bryan Buck; grandmother of Angel, Kiersten, Nicole and Zachary; and sister of Charles (Elaine) Snyder. The funeral will be in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 6 p.m. Calling hours will be on Monday in the funeral home prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Bloomingrove Cemetery Defreestville. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral
06:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Interment
10:00 AM
Bloomingrove Cemetery Defreestville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved