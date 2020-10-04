Buck, Jola M. Snyder RENSSELAER Jola M. Snyder Buck, age 71 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer. Jola was daughter of the late Charles and Grace Hastings Snyder. She was a graduate of St. John's Academy in Rensselaer and Russell Sage College in Troy. Mrs. Buck was employed as an administrative assistant for Glenmont Job Corp, working for the company for 12 years. She was also employed by Albany Medical Center and Russell Sage College for five years. She enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and traveling, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean. She was the wife of 42 years to John M. Buck of Rensselaer; mother of Christina (John) Gray and Bryan Buck; grandmother of Angel, Kiersten, Nicole and Zachary; and sister of Charles (Elaine) Snyder. The funeral will be in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 6 p.m. Calling hours will be on Monday in the funeral home prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Bloomingrove Cemetery Defreestville. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
