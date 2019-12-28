Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon C. Roberts. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church 53 Herrick St. Rensselaer , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church 53 Herrick St. Rensselaer , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberts, Jon C. CASTLETON Jon C. Roberts, age 74 of Castleton, passed away December 26, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Jon is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Frances (Glogowski) Roberts; his two much loved sons, Jon (Danielle) Roberts of Pewaukee, Wis. and Thomas Roberts of Castleton; and his grandson Kyle Roberts of Pewaukee, Wis. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Teresa (Loomis) Roberts; and his sister Kay (Dana) Barker. He is also survived by his brother James (Judy) Roberts; his sister Linda (Ronald) Barrett; by his loving and supportive sisters-in-law, Linda (Daniel) Koch of Owosso, Mich. and Elizabeth (Michael) Miskin of Littleton, Mass.; and many cherished nieces and nephews. While putting himself through college at night, Jon began a thirty-year career with Sterling Drug, where he advanced from entry level accountant to comptroller, retiring at age 57. He always put family before friends, others before himself and work before play. Jon took great pride in his home and spent countless hours renovating and improving it. He loved the outdoors, mowing his acres of lawn, cutting firewood, and doing project after project. Jon enjoyed all the seasons, but winter more than summer and fall more than spring. His favorite things included a nice piece of wood, the history of an old coin, planting a tree, and a bargain on eBay. His humor, wisdom and love will be missed immensely. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 53 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in The Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions may be made in Jon's name to Concerns-U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.







