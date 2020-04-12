Keville, Jon F. COHOES Jon F. Keville, 62, formerly of Wynantskill, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Troy and was the loving son of Jean McClure Keville and the late Frederick J. Keville. Jon was a graduate of Troy High School. Jon was known for his kindness, generosity and big heart, especially when it came to his family. His son JJ was the joy of his life. He was a role model for his son, as well as his son's friends. Jon was employed by G.E. Plastics in Selkirk for over twenty years as a chemical technician. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Jon was the loving father of JJ (Lindsay) Keville and the proud grandfather of their daughter Eloise. He was a dedicated son to his mother Jean Keville; the caring brother of James (Carol) Keville and Jo-Anne (Walter) Hughes, with whom he shared a special bond. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, several aunts, his uncle and many cousins. He will be missed by his loyal canine companion, Max. Jon's family is most grateful for the compassionate and caring support of Community Hospice of Saratoga and We Care Most, who allowed Jon to be at home in the care of his family. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Donations to support Dr. Mary Beth Aronow's Research Fund in Ocular Melanoma, may be made by check and addressed to Mass. Eye & Ear Infirmary (MEEI) c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA, 02114. Donations may also be made online at www.masseyeandear.org/online-donation-form (notation online or on check - In memory of Jon Keville). To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020