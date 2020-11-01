Cohen, Jon J. "Jack" NORTH GREENBUSH On October 29, 2020, the world lost a legend. Jon J. Cohen "Jack", 47 of North Greenbush, passed away peacefully at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Hudson, N.Y., Jack attended Chatham High School and Simon's Rock College. Jack joined the family business and served as president and CEO of BAC Fireside group. Jack loved being a father and was passionate about business acquisitions and his charity work. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Vera; daughter, Mia; parents, Robert and Barbara Cohen; sister, Amanda Cohen (Jason Laurenzo); four nephews and a niece. He was a generous man, who loved his family and friends. His passion for exotic cars was shared with his nephews and those around him. His niece always left a smile on Uncle Jack's face. Jack enjoyed traveling with his wife to Mexico, Tahiti, Bora Bora, Morea, Turks and Caicos, Russia, Bahamas, and Jamaica to name a few. Jack especially enjoyed his business trips to China. He will be remembered as a great friend, a man of his word, a caring son, loyal business partner, amazing karaoke singer, car enthusiast, trivia wiz and dedicated leader who cared about his employees. Above all, his devotion to his precious daughter and wife was evident to all who knew him. A celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood and funds to St. Peter's Hospital and Westchester Medical Center who supported his fight. In loving memory of Jack Cohen.