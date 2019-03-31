Pasternack, Jonathan Benjamin M.D. SLINGERLANDS Jonathan Benjamin Pasternack, M.D., of Slingerlands and Tucson, Ariz. passed away on March 27, 2019, at home, with his wife, Lois, by his side. He was 81 years old. Jonathan was born in Jersey City, N.J. on December 5, 1937, to Milton and Sylvia (Rogoff) Zweig. Jonathan and his brother Stefan were raised by their mom and stepfather, Irving Pasternack in Passaic, N.J. Jonathan graduated from Passaic High School (1955), Cornell University (B.S., 1959), Boston University (M.D.,1963), and Harvard University (master's in public health, 1967). Jonathan served in the United States Air Force for seven years; as a flight surgeon in Vietnam from May 1965 to July 1966, he earned a Bronze Star. In 1971, he joined Dr. Tullio Mereu at Delmar Pediatrics in Delmar. For over thirty years, he cared for children in Delmar and surrounding communities. He was a lifelong member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. Jonathan missed pediatrics after "retiring" in 2007 and immediately resumed working in Tucson. The last several years he was a pediatrician at the Square and Compass Clinic for Children, part of Tucson Medical Center in Tucson. He was also a medical consultant to the Arizona Department of Health. Jonathan is survived by his wife, Lois; two stepsons, Jonathan Warner and Samuel Warner (Rachel) of Albany; and brother Dr. Stefan Pasternack (Gail) of Boca Raton, Fla. A more extensive obituary may be found at https:// levinememorialchapel.com/.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019