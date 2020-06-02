Jonathan J. Kalinowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kalinowski, Jonathan J. WATERFORD Jonathan J. Kalinowski, 44, died suddenly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of Richard Kalinowski of Florida and the late Susan DelGuidice Kalinowski and stepson of Mary Cook Kalinowski. He was a 1994 graduate of LaSalle Institute. "J.J." had been employed by Delsignore Blacktop Paving Co. in Brunswick. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being on the water, going to concerts and cooking. "J.J." was always up for an adventure. In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his wife Lucinda Duclos Kalinowski; his children, Katrina, Richard, Marissa, Tyler, and Zack Kalinowski. He was predeceased by a brother Richard "Butchy" Kalinowski Jr. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Graveside committal services will be held on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Delatour Rd. in Latham. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit:Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved