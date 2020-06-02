Kalinowski, Jonathan J. WATERFORD Jonathan J. Kalinowski, 44, died suddenly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of Richard Kalinowski of Florida and the late Susan DelGuidice Kalinowski and stepson of Mary Cook Kalinowski. He was a 1994 graduate of LaSalle Institute. "J.J." had been employed by Delsignore Blacktop Paving Co. in Brunswick. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being on the water, going to concerts and cooking. "J.J." was always up for an adventure. In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his wife Lucinda Duclos Kalinowski; his children, Katrina, Richard, Marissa, Tyler, and Zack Kalinowski. He was predeceased by a brother Richard "Butchy" Kalinowski Jr. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Graveside committal services will be held on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Delatour Rd. in Latham. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit:Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.