Nutting, Jonathan J. ALBANY Jonathan J. Nutting, "JJ," 37, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh on May 21, 1981, he was the son of Steven and Catherine Nutting. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and earned an associate's degree in radio and television broadcasting from Adirondack Community College. Jonathan was a devoted N.Y. Mets and N.Y. Giants fan. He loved sports and going to the games. He enjoyed country music concerts, playing video games, and watching movies. He never missed a fair or a parade. Jonathan traveled throughout the United States with his mom, visiting Disney, Las Vegas and California. He was predeceased by his brother Jason; and his grandparents, Warren and Barbara Nutting, and John and Frances Bena. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Steven and Catherine Nutting; brothers, Michael and Travis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lexington VanRen Home for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions in memory of Jonathan may be made to the Lexington Foundation, 465 North Perry St., Johnstown, NY 12095. Online remembrances may be made at







39 East High Street

Ballston Spa , NY 12020

