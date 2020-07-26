Clark, Jonathan M. SELKIRK Jonathan M. Clark, 61, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long illness. He was the son of the late William and Beatrice Clark. Jonathan enjoyed his job working at Walmart in Glenmont. He also enjoyed horseracing and going to Saratoga during the racing season. Survivors include his loving wife, Dale Dechambo Clark; stepsons, Perry (Dawn) Haight and William (Patricia Bagley) Farrell; granddaughter, Addalynn Haight; brother, Jeffrey Clark; sister, Melissa Clark; sisters-in-law, Donna and Melinda Dechambo; and several nieces and nephews. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family.