Service Information Riverview Funeral Home, Inc. 218 2nd Avenue Troy , NY 12180 (518)-235-6610

Cole, Jonathan P. TROY Jonathan P. Cole, 68 of Pleasantdale, passed away March 28, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after fighting a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). He caught the flu and his lungs were too weak to recover from it. Born on December 1, 1951, he was the son of the late Capt. Harold E. Cole, U.S.N. and Margaret R. Briston Cole. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Corsaro) Cole for almost 36 years. Jon graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1970 earning a full academic scholarship. He attended The State University College at Cobleskill where he obtained an associate degree and Cortland State before graduating from the University of Binghamton with a Bachelor of Science degree in management science. Jon made the Dean's List twice while attending SUNY Cobleskill. He furthered his education taking master's level courses at Union College and the University of Albany. Upon finishing at Binghamton, Jon turned to pursuing a career in music. He was adept at playing keyboards, drums, and saxophones. He played with various bands and sometimes toured with show bands. He finished his career in music playing locally with "The Coachmen" and left the music scene in 1984. Soon thereafter, Jon took a position at N.Y.S. Dept of Labor as a statistician. He became involved with the American Statistical Association and was president of the Albany Chapter. In addition, he worked with the National ASA. He was awarded a Distinguished Achievement Award from the ASA in 2000. In 2001, Jon took a position as a program research specialist at the N.YS. Office of Mental Health. Then, he became an information technology specialist in 2013. At the Office of Information Technology, he provided services to clients in Dept. of Health, Office of Mental Health, Office of Health Insurance Programs as well as an assortment of Managed Care Organizations throughout New York State. He remained in this position until his death. Jon was set to retire on April 9. Jon enjoyed fishing, golf, and watching Australian Football on T.V. He was a member of NASCAR in 1970, owning a "Charger" Division car that raced at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. A history buff, he could always be counted on to provide answers to trivia questions whether it pertained to kings, generals, inventors or other topics. A "Friend of Bill W" since 2006, Jon shared his experience, strength and hope with other members of the program in the Troy area. He was loved by many, many people and was always willing to help anyone he could. Besides his wife, Jon is survived by his stepson Bill Farrell (Tanya Rondeau); his nephews, Christopher Cole of New Hampshire, Eric Cole of the Bronx, and their mother (his sister-in-law) Annette Cole of New Rochelle. Also, Jon is leaving behind his fur baby companions, Patrick, Jesse, Sonny Ralphie, Ethan and Brandi, all of whom he loved very much. There will be no services or calling hours. Donations in Jon's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society of Menands, or any local animal shelter of choice. For online condolences please visit:







