O'Connor, Jonathan R. NORTH GREENBUSH Jonathan R. O'Connor, 36 of North Greenbush, died suddenly at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1984, in Troy. Jonathan had a great love for his family, his friends, his Irish heritage and his country. He loved spending time outdoors, camping, bonfires with his friends, snowboarding, skydiving and even raking leaves, mowing the lawn and shoveling snow. When he was younger, he loved spending time with his grandmother Shirley O'Connor at her camp on Saratoga Lake. When he wasn't there, he was enjoying many family vacations with his wonderful family friends, the O'Briens and the Gullies at Lake Vanare, Myrtle Beach and Cape Cod. He especially enjoyed spending time with his childhood best friend Jude. He loved you all. Jonathan had a big heart and when he loved you, it was with his whole heart and unconditionally. Jonathan will be greatly missed by his parents, Bill and Robin (Chagnon) O'Connor of North Greenbush; brothers, Billy and his fiancee Kristi Ratoon of Troy, Bobby and his wife Elle and his niece Myla May of Pine Bush; and his grandmother Melva Chagnon, who he shared many loving phone calls with. Special thanks to his cousins Shannon O'Connor, Bryan Gee and Jenny Sherwin for always being there for him. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Terence Mooney and memorial calling hours will be held at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Saturday, December 5, from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Jonathan in a special way may make donations in his memory to The Make A Wish Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store