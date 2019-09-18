Jonathan William Rainville

RAINVILLE Jonathan William Born September 18, 1973 In loving memory of our beloved son, Jonathan William Rainville Sweet Jonathan, it's your birthday...always our most special day. It was this day, 46 years ago that gave us the most precious gift of you. Your life is our treasure... the memories of the joy you brought us and the love you gave us are cherished. You are so deeply loved and so dearly missed. You will forever be here with us... your heart is anywhere we are. Happy Birthday in Heaven Sweetheart! Love Always From Mom and Dad
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 18, 2019
