RAINVILLE Jonathan William In loving memory of our beloved son Jonathan William Rainville on Christmas 2019. Sweet Jonathan, it's Christmas! Today as always...we celebrate your life, treasure your joy and cherish your love. Like the brilliant Christmas star, you are the brightest in the sky and it is our message from you... that you are forever with us, that your precious heart is anywhere we are and always will be. Merry Christmas in Heaven Sweetheart! Dearly Loved and Deeply Missed Always From Mom and Dad xxoo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 25, 2019