RAINVILLE Jonathan William In loving memory of our cherished son, Jonathan William Rainville 09/18/1973 01/11/2008 Sweet Jonathan, missing you only grows deeper with time. You are our first thought in the morning and our last prayer before we sleep. We know you are with us throughout each day, you are here in the sun, the moon and the stars. We hear your voice in the breeze and in songs and rainbows, your messages to us are that you are here always and we treasure them. Your precious heart is anywhere we are and you will live and love forever in ours. Dearly Loved and Deeply Missed, Mom and Dad xxoo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020