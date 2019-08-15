|
|
Winner, Jonathan TROY Jonathan "Jonny W" Winner, 33 of Bentley Drive, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of Carol Bottalico and Dean H. Winner of Troy. He was a 2004 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Jonathan was a hair stylist having been employed at Rumors for Men in Latham. In his earlier years, he was employed at the Price Chopper store in Lansingburgh. Jon was a friendly and loving person who enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his family, especially enjoying concerts, relaxing at the beach and visiting with his friend Timothy in Chicago. A friendly person, he always brought laughter to those surrounding him. He realized great satisfaction in being of help to others. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Ellie Gribben; his siblings, Justin Winner (Carla) of Troy, Courtney Bersaw (Matthew) and Stephanie Scanlon (Brendan) of Bennington, Vt. He was the grandson of Jeanne and Michael Bottalico of Morehead City, N.C., Jayne Winner of Cohoes and the late Leslie Winner. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Albany Teen Challenge, 14318 Rt. 9W, Ravena, NY, 12143. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019