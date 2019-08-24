Evans, Jordan I. CASTLETON Jordan I. Evans, 74, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Jordan was born in Brooklyn to Estelle (Fishkin) and Max Evans, both deceased. Jordan was an elementary school teacher at Donald P. Sutherland School for more than 35 years, and loved putting on Patriotic Programs with his students for the Nassau community. Jordan converted to Christianity 10 years ago and was a faithful servant of God ever since. Jordan was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Castleton where he was baptized, made his First Communion and Confirmation with his godfather, Rick McNamara. Jordan was loved by the Sacred Heart congregation, the Castleton community, and especially his men's Bible Study group. Jordan is survived by his adoring wife Bonnie (Hansen) Evans; his sister Sandra (Evans) Tucker; and four children, Wesley Evans, Israel Evans, Tina Yerden and Christopher Yerden. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Wesley Evans Jr., Amanda Evans, Abigail Evans, Max Evans, Hannah Yerden and Willow Yerden; as well as two great-children, Landon and Trent Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Castleton. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday in Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Jordan was also a passionate advocate and animal supporter of the ASPCA and PETA and many other animal charities, which was evident by the love of his cats: Houdini and Harvey "the boys." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019