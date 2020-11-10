Starr, Jordan T. VALATIE With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Jordan T. Starr, 28 of Valatie, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Jordan passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on October 29, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. surrounded by his loving family as a result of injuries sustained from an accident. Jordan was born on May 16, 1992, in Hudson to Sherry LaFountain. He graduated from Ichabod Crane Central High School in 2011. Jordan had been living in Wilmington/Leland, N.C. and worked for SOUND Heavy Machinery as a diesel engine technician, cummins specialist, and heavy equipment mechanic. He previously worked for Diesel Addiction, LLC as a diesel mechanic. Jordan will be forever missed by his mother, Sherry LaFountain; his grandfather, Edson W. Folmsbee III; grandmother Gloria Peterson; his pops Ed Hawks; his godmother and godfather Lisa Velez and Darrell Hornberger; and by his brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. To know Jordan was to love him and his infectious smile. He genuinely loved "his" people and they loved him. Jordan had many friends throughout Columbia County, North Carolina, and all over the country. He treasured spending time with his family and friends, attending diesel truck events, dirt track racing, fishing, trap shooting, riding quads, being in the outdoors and on the water, music and always enjoyed a great bonfire with his friends. His favorite pastimes were helping anyone who needed it, the desire to help the homeless community and children and was a sucker for a damsel in distress. Jordan was a beautiful soul with a big heart and his caring ways, taken from us too soon. We know our beloved Jordan has earned his wings and is now with his Gram, Darnille "Tooey" Folmsbee. May we all continue to spread joy, laughter, and kindness in his name. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 16, from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook St., Valatie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, in the funeral home with burial to follow. A foundation is being created to honor his legacy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made via check to Jordan Starr Memorial Fund, Attention: Matthew Ellis, c/o Key Bank, P.O. Box 744, Valatie, NY, 12184.