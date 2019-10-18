Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Joseph A. Benamati Jr.. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's) 121 N. Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's) 121 N. Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benamati, Dr. Joseph A. Jr. STILLWATER Dr. Joseph A. Benamati Jr., of Park Avenue, died suddenly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, after being stricken at his home. Born in Troy on November 6, 1950, son of the late Joseph and Theresa Perretta Benamati, Joe was a 1968 graduate of Mechanicville High School and 1972 graduate of St. Michael's College. Shortly after graduating from St. Michael's, Joe was drafted in the U.S. Air Force, serving proudly until his honorable discharge in 1975. While in the Air Force, Joe worked with soldiers returning home from Vietnam, suffering from war trauma. Joe attended SUNY Albany, earning his social workers degree and later attended Nova University where he received his doctorate. Joe dedicated his life's work to helping others who were struggling with everyday life, recovering from past trauma or various other mental health issues. He started his career as an intern at the Catholic Family Services in Saratoga Springs. While there, he became the director for Donovan house. From there he worked at Parsons Child and Family Center as the clinical director of the residential treatment facility and upon retiring from Parsons he went onto working at Sanctuary. For the last 15 years, Joe's career has been centered in Yonkers, N.Y. at the Sanctuary Institute. Joe was the author of START (Systematic Training to Assist in the Recovery from Trauma) and was an affiliate member of the National Childhood Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN). Joe's life work will be felt throughout the world. He has impacted the efforts of trauma recovery as far away as Singapore. He also had a presence at the more local St. Joseph's Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers located in Saranac Lake, which offers a wide variety of help for those in need. A former president of the Stillwater School District Board of Education, Joe was presently the mental health officer for the Town of Stillwater Emergency Preparedness Committee. At home, Joe was surrounded by the love of his wife, four daughters and their families. He loved traveling, most enjoyably to Italy where had visited over 20 times and also Maine where he and family made everlasting memories. An excellent piano player, Joe enjoyed entertaining others with music, food and drink right in the comfort of his home. He also enjoyed walks throughout downtown Saratoga Springs. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Teresa Simpson Benamati, whom he married on June 2, 1972; his precious daughters, Autumn Cardente (Larry Wilkins) of Mechanicville, Kateri (Adam) Orr of Queensbury, Mikal (Kurt) Troyer of Ballston Spa, and Leigh (Matthew) Scott of Seymour, Conn.; beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Michelina Cardente, Brendan and Andrew Orr, Donovan and Marlowe Troyer and Myles and Charlotte Scott; his sister Claudia (Victor) Giulianelli of Amsterdam; nephews, Dirk Simpson and Matthew Giulianelli; and niece Brigitta Giulianelli. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, from 3-6 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral Mass in the church on Monday will begin at 10 a.m. with military honors and burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Joe in a special way are asked to continue to support all that Joe worked so hard for in life. Please donate to ANDRUS, Attn Development, 1156 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 in his memory. To leave condolences and for directions, visit











