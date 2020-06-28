DeMaria, Joseph A. Sr. ALBANY Joseph A. DeMaria, Sr., 97, of Albany passed away on June 24, 2020. Mr. DeMaria was a beloved son and brother, a devoted and loving husband, a cherished father, and a treasured grandfather. He joined the Army Air Corps at the start of WWII and flew 35 bombing missions garnering many awards including a presidential citation and the Distinguished Flying Cross for "heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight." He had a long career at Custom Floors. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin he built on Schroon Lake. He was the son of the late Dominick and Antoinette DeMaria; and was predeceased by his dear wife, of over 50 years, Eileen; as well as his sister Frances (Andy) Aiezza; and brothers, Anthony and Dominic (Peggy) DeMaria. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Terri) DeMaria and Lisa (Joe) Mahar; his grandchildren, Connor Mahar, Dan and Tedi DeMaria; as well as his sister Marie (late Joe) Choppa and many nieces and nephews. A member of the "greatest generation" he was a man of integrity, faithful commitment, humility, and good humor. He was much loved and will be missed. Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.