Gullo, Joseph A. ALBANY Joseph A. Gullo of Albany passed away at home on Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, with his family by his side after a brief illness. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Anna Gullo. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Rose Donato Gullo; his three brothers, Anthony, Thomas (late Priscilla) and Theodore (late Antoinette); and his niece Joanne Gullo. He is survived by his sisters, Ann Restifo (late Samuel) and Mary Sidoti (late Louis); his three daughters, Anne (Paul) Madelone, Rosemary Gullo, Sandra (Gary) Domalewicz; grandchildren, Joseph and Nicholas Madelone; nephews, Samuel (Nancy) Restifo, Thomas (Lorraine) Gullo and Louis Sidoti; nieces, Mary (Arthur) Knapp and Elizabeth (Bruce) Moore. Joseph enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. Joseph was a veteran of World War II. He served as a private first class from 1943-1945. For his dedicated service he was honored as a recipient of a letter of recognition for his involvement on the beach in the Normandy invasion and also Central Europe and Northern France as a member of General Patton's Army. After his discharge he worked for Sterling Drug, until his retirement in 1986, as a high speed line mechanic. He enjoyed going to Saratoga for the races, and a big supporter of the N.Y. Yankees. He was a avid outdoorsmen and had a passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being involved with the Democratic picnic. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Thursday, November 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, November 22, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, Albany, at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. To leave a message for the family, please visit















