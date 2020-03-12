Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Helnarski. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helnarski, Joseph A. CLEARWATER, Fla. Joseph A. Helnarski, 94, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, a loving father, grandfather and avid baseball fan, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla. Born in Victory Mills on September 26, 1925, Mr. Helnarski enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving from 1944-46. Upon his honorable discharge, he settled and raised his family in Hemstreet Park, Mechanicville. Joe worked for Roland J. Down Service Experts, and over 30 years for UA Local #7 Plumbers and Steamfitters, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, he moved to Safety Harbor, Fla. with his wife, Patricia. He then worked part-time for over 20 years at Walgreens Liquor store in Safety Harbor. Joe and his wife Patricia enjoyed their many years in Florida, at beaches, and visiting with family and friends. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia in 2016; grandson Steven Patrick Dumar; and siblings, Stanley and Michael Helnarski, Sophie Pratt, Mary Katz and Stella Scerbo. Survivors include children: Patricia Morrow, Joseph (Jill) Helnarski and Kathleen M. LaRose; grandchildren: Michael Dumar, Sean McCullen, Stefanie (Chris) Bastien, Joseph (Erika) Helnarski Jr and Jonathan Helnarski; great-grandchildren: Lily and Sofie Bastien and Gordon Helnarski; nieces, nephews and families. Calling hours will be held at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Saturday, March 14, from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with military honors burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to of Northeastern New York, in fond memory of Joseph A. Helnarski.











