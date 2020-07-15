1/
Joseph A. "Joe" Loudis
Loudis, Joseph A. COHOES Joseph "Joe" A. Loudis, 78, died July 12, 2020. Call, 4-8 p.m. Thursday (today) at the funeral home. Gathering size will be limited. Masks and social distancing are required. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
orry for your loss Mr Loudis was a great coach and great customer.
Bubba Tague
Friend
July 15, 2020
Anthony Andersen
July 15, 2020
Mr. Loudis was my Business Teacher in 1972. He was the best i ever had i think of him still almost everyday he was one of a kind. He always had a smile with those beautiful white teeth. He would come to work everyday happy. He always made my day . School was so much nicer having a teacher like him i will never forget Mr. Loudis.

Shellie Silva
Cohoes, New York
Shellie Silva
Student
July 15, 2020
Nancy and family, my sincere condolences on the passing of Joe. He was a great man and a great teacher. You and your family are in my prayers at this sad time. May He Rest In Peace.
Linda Nadeau-Skroupa
July 15, 2020
Dear Nancy and family,
We are saddened to learn of Joe's passing. He was a big part of both our lives and will forever be remembered with a smile. Our relationship started as a coach and teacher then evolved into friendship as the years went on. Even though it's been many years since we've seen you both, please know that you, your family and Joe are in our thoughts and prayers. May all the wonderful memories bring you joy and comfort as you grieve. May he rest in peace.
Warren and Chris (Jolicoeur) Smith, Aiken, SC
Friend
July 15, 2020
RIP Mr. Loudis, was my business teacher in tenth grade at Cohoes High School, ( now the middle school), in 1966..sorry for your family's loss..
JP
Student
July 15, 2020
Nancy and family thoughts and prayers are with you
Ray Grestini
Friend
July 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Joe Loudis. His wife, Nancy and sons Joe, Jr., Eric, Scott and all their families. May he R.I.P.

But first of all, to let you know, that I arrived okay.
I'm writing this from heaven. Here I dwell with God above.
Here, there's no more tears of sadness; here is just eternal love
Please do not be unhappy just because I'm out of sight.
Remember that I'm with you every morning, noon and night.
That day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through,
God picked me up and hugged me and He said, "I welcome you."

It's good to have you back again; you were missed while you were gone.
As for your dearest family, they'll be here later on.
I need you here badly; you're part of my plan.
There's so much that we have to do, to help our mortal man.

God gave me a list of things, that he wished for me to do.
And foremost on the list, was to watch and care for you.
And when you lie in bed at night, the day's chores put to flight.
God and I are closest to you....in the middle of the night.

When you think of my life on earth, and all those loving years
because you are only human, they are bound to bring you tears.
But do not be afraid to cry; it does relieve the pain.
Remember there would be no flowers, unless there was some rain.

I wish that I could tell you all that God has planned.
But if I were to tell you, you wouldn't understand.
But one thing is for certain, though my life on earth is o'er.
I'm closer to you now, than I ever was before.

There are many rocky roads ahead of you and many hills to climb;
but together we can do it by taking one day at a time.
It was always my philosophy and I'd like it for you too...
that as you give unto the world, the world will give to you.

If you can help somebody who's in sorrow and pain,
then you can say to God at night......"My day was not in vain."
And now I am contented....that my life has been worthwhile,
knowing as I passed along the way, I made somebody smile.

So if you meet somebody who is sad and feeling low,
just lend a hand to pick him up, as on your way you go.
When you're walking down the street, and you've got me on your mind;
I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind.
And when it's time for you to go.... from that body to be free,
remember you're not going.....you're coming here to me. Ruth Ann Mahaffey (author) ©Copyright 1998
Tony Toscino
Friend
July 15, 2020
My deepest and most sincere thoughts of sympathy to all those who loved this wonderful man. I know that over time your wonderful memories will bring you comfort and peace to all of you. You lost a good man but God gained another angel to add to his heavenly fold. One of God's brightest lights was extinguished far too soon. Blessings to all and may "Joe" R.I.P.

To the Family of Joe Loudis, Wife, Nancy, sons Joe, Jr., Eric, Scott and Families. Know that I am thinking of him at this time, and keeping him in my prayers. May all the beautiful memories sustain you during this difficult time. Joe was such a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and outstanding Coach who will be truly missed by all who knew him.


23rd. Psalm

The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

Tony Toscino
Friend
July 15, 2020
To the Family of Joe Loudis, Loving wife, Nancy, Sons Joe, Jr., Eric, Scott and families. Nothing you love is lost. Not really. Things, people they always go away sooner or later. You can't hold them anymore than you can hold moonlight. But if they've touched you, if they're inside you, then they're still yours. The only things you ever really have are the ones you hold inside your heart.

Joe, if we could bring you back again, For one more hour or day, We'd express all our unspoken love; We'd have countless things to say.

If we could bring you back again, We'd say we treasured you,And that your presence in our lives Meant more than we ever knew.

If we could bring you back again, To tell you what we should, You'd know how much we miss you now, And if we could, we would.
Tony Toscino
Friend
July 15, 2020
To the family of Joe Loudis, though sympathy alone can't alter facts, it can help to make them more bearable. We understand death only after it has placed its hands on someone we love. Some say Tears are the silent language of grief. I'm sure "John" would want all of his family to think of all the wonderful times that were spent together, knowing he is in a better place now. He will continue to watch over all of you and you will feel his presence through the coming years.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me."

With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away, And though we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. May Joe R.I.P.
Tony Toscino
Friend
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Loudis Family. Loving wife Nancy, sons Joe, Jr. Eric, Scott and family, Joe was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and sincere friend and will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of making his acquaintance. May he R.I.P.

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there, I did not die.
Tony Toscino
Friend
July 15, 2020
O God, whose Mercies cannot be numbered: Accept our prayers on behalf of thy servant Joe Loudis and grant him an entrance into the land of light and joy, in the fellowship of thy saints; through Jesus Christ thy Son our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen. My condolences to his wife Nancy and sons, Joe, Jr., Eric, Scott and their families. May Joe R.I.P.

SAFELY HOME

I am home in Heaven, dear ones;
Oh so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.
All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in Heaven at last.
Did you wonder I so calmly
Trod the valley of the shade?
Oh, but Jesus' love illumined
Every dark and fearful glade.
And He came Himself to meet me
In that way so hard to tread;
And with Jesus' arm to lean on,
Could I have one doubt or dread?
Then you must not grieve so sorely,
For I love you dearly still,
Try to look beyond earth's shadows,
Pray to trust our Father's will.
There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not idly stand;
Do it now, while life remains,
You shall rest in Jesus' land.
When that work is all completed,
He will gently call you Home;
Oh, the rapture of that meeting,
Oh, the joy to see you come !
Tony Toscino
Friend
July 14, 2020
To Nancy, Joey, Eric, and Scott,
My sincere condolences on Joe's passing. He was a strong advocate of Section II basketball and a great coach. His competitiveness and style made sure that coaches always had to prepare to play against him. I got to know Joe much better when he directed one of my basketball camp and he displayed how much he enjoyed teaching young players. He was a cherished and true friend to our entire family. As astute as he was a coach, it paled in comparison to his love of his family. He surely will be missed and I know that his family memories will never fade. May he rest in peace.
Lou Cioffi and family
Lou Cioffi
Friend
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Glodich
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
To The Loudis Family, Sending condolences on your loss - May you remember all the great memories you have and hold them tightly - Mr. Loudis was a teacher of mine back in 1977/78 he was always kind - May he Rest In Peace
L.R.
Student
