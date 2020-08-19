1/1
Joseph A. McGraw Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGraw, Joseph A. Jr. COHOES Joseph A. McGraw Jr., 73 of New York Avenue, entered into eternal life Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Joe was born in Cohoes to Joseph A. McGraw Sr. and Loretta Provost McGraw. He graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy and attended the Albany College of Pharmacy. He went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy, being stationed primarily in Guam during the Vietnam War. Joe worked for many years at H&M Construction in Cohoes with both his father and his brother, Michael. Prior to that he had been employed at the Cohoes Hospital. He was extremely passionate about Jeopardy and an avid N.Y. Giants football fan. Joe was the beloved brother of Lorraine Cepiel (late Edward), Michael (Christine) McGraw and the late Anthony McGraw. He was the uncle of Mark (Linda) Cepiel, Shelly (Joe) DeCicco, Eric (MaryBeth) Cepiel, Michael (Audrey) McGraw and Melanie McGraw; and the great-uncle of Riley, Ian and Brody Cepiel, Tabitha and Tailynn DeCicco, Shannon and Cole Cepiel and Sara McGraw. He is also survived by several cousins and friends. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Joe will be interred in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved