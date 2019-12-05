Ripepi, Joseph A. RENSSELAER Joseph A. Ripepi, age 70, passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Joe was born in Schenectady on June 14, 1949, to the late Dominick and Theresa Cesare Ripepi. Joe attended and graduated from both Mont Pleasant High School and the Culinary Institute in Hartford, Conn. He was employed as an area chef for Walt Disney World in Florida and more recently he worked at the Butcher Block in Albany and Macy's in Colonie Center. Joe enjoyed cooking, gardening and decorating for the different seasons. He loved spending time with his beloved pet Maysie and his loving partner Mark. Joe is survived by his companion of 45 years Mark Cardinal. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. Joe will be interred next to his mother in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe and Maysie's names to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019