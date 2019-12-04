Rocco, Joseph A. ALBANY Joseph A. Rocco, 70, entered eternal life on Monday, December 2, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife after a courageous battle with cancer at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, Joseph was the son of Mary Carbone Rocco and the late Pasquale Rocco. Joseph was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School and attended H.V.C.C. He was a well-known, accomplished and respected drummer (with a solid funk pocket) who played in many local bands for over 60 years. He was a member of the Northeast Blues Hall of Fame. Joseph retired as a real estate broker for the United Group of Companies. He was a driver for CDTA, and also a broker for the Galesi Group. He was the loving husband of Susan E. Van Olinda Rocco; devoted father of Peter Rocco (Kathryn), Marisa Hutson (James) and Christian Rocco (Andrea); cherished Pa of Sophia, Christopher and Matthew Rocco and Benjamin and Lucy Hutson; brother of Patsy Rocco (Germaine), Debbie Barnum (Red), Kris Pease (Jeff), Eileen Linnell (Jim), Diana Rocco, and Stephanie Galietta (Mike). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and fellow musicians. "May he forever rest on the 2 and the 4." Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joseph's family on Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, December 6, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Joseph in a special way may send a contribution to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019