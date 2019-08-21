|
Rosamilia, Joseph A. TROY Joseph A. Rosamilia, 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He entered eternity peacefully at The Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Troy, he was the son of Sania (Pascucci) and Luigi Rosamilia. Joseph was predeceased two years ago by his beloved wife Theresa. They were devoted to one another and to their family for 67 years. Joseph was a 1940 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy, as well as from The Austin School of Cosmetology, in Albany. He was a World War II Army veteran, having served in the 198th Anti-Aircraft Battalion in the South Pacific. Joseph was the sole proprietor of Joseph's Beauty Salon in downtown Troy for over 40 years, and served as the president of the Troy area Hairdressers Association. Everyone who knew Joe would agree, that above all, faith and family were his priorities. Joseph is survived by his daughter Christine (Tom) Bisceglia, his son Paul (Michele) Rosamilia, and daughters, Carol (Jed) Roman and Teri Ann (Nick) Marchese. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jaime (Chrissy), Jesse (Christina), Josiah (Amanda), Luke, Seth (Taylor), Noah, Rebekah, Jason, Merideth (Noah), Brandon (Danielle), Nicholas (Laura), and Lauren (Giuseppe). He was also the proud Papa to 12 great-grandchildren; and was dearly loved by several nieces and nephews. Joseph's surviving siblings include Leona Kern and Lucy Lozon; as well as sister-in-law Janet Rosamilia. He was predeceased by his devoted wife Theresa, as previously mentioned, as well as his brothers, Patrick Rosamilia, Louis Rosamilia; and his sisters, Antoinette Rosamilia and Philomena Scarchilli. Other survivors include his in-laws on his wife's side, Frances (Edwin) Hill, Patrick (Lise) Cerqua, and Ruth Cerqua. Joseph's family wishes to acknowledge with great gratitude the heartfelt, professional, and compassionate care administered to their father by his "Evergreen Angels," and the amazing staff at the Eddy Village Green's House 7. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 23, at the Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford from 4-6:30 p.m., followed by a brief memorial service. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford, leaving from the Brendese Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highway Tabernacle Church, 235 Hudson Ave., Mechanicville, NY, 12118. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
