Woehrmann, Joseph A. GUILDERLAND Joseph A. Woehrmann, 70 of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long and courageous illness. He was born on August 26, 1949, to the late Harry and Anna (Brieger) Woehrmann. Joe worked for Goodyear for 30 years and also drove for Keeler Honda. He is survived by his wife Diane Elaine "Dee" Woehrmann and their daughter Stacey (Allen) Kuzmak; his brother James (Mary) Woehrmann; and his brother-in-law Francis Leisenfelder. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Heidi Norwood (Leisenfelder). Also survived by his faithful companion BooBoo. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019