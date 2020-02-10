|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Aglio, Joseph GLENVILLE Joseph Aglio, 85, passed suddenly on February 7, 2020. Born on January 19, 1935, in Boston. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Aglio. A 1952 graduate of Boston College High School, he earned his B.S.B.A. degree in accounting from Northeastern University in 1957. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. Joe served three years as a special agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Washington, D.C. During this time, he also earned a Master of Public Administration from George Washington University. After serving his country, he joined PPG Industries in their Controllership Training program with assignments in Shelbyville, Ind., Newark, N.J. and Baltimore, Md. On April 22, 1961, he married Mary Lou Deady in St. Andrews Catholic Church, Boston. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Deborah and Paula. In 1963, he joined the Mitre Corporation in Bedford, Mass., as a staff accountant. In December 1965, Joe took a position as a systems analyst in the Large Steam Turbine Department of the General Electric Company in Schenectady. Over the ensuing 30 years he had various information systems assignments leading to the position of manager of financial information systems, Power Generation Group. After retiring from G.E. in 1995, Joe became a very active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Glenville, serving as an extraordinary minister of the eucharist, a member of the Resurrection Ministry, president of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and led the Sunday Offertory collection counters. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Edison Golf Club in Rexford. His greatest joy was his five grandchildren; they all made him a proud Grandpa through their many and varied achievements. Joe was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years in 2004. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Ronald) Preston of Austin, Texas and Paula (Kevin) Miller of Collegeville, Pa.; grandchildren, Erin, Kerry, and Matthew Miller, and Katie and Sarah Preston. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (the late Margaret) Aglio along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Thursday, February 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 14, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to The St. Vincent De Paul Society, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY, 12302. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
