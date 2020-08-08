Kapp, Joseph Alexander Ph.D. NORTH GREENBUSH Joseph Alexander Kapp, Ph.D., age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Schenectady. He was born in Troy to the late Fred and Lourdes (Duncan) Kapp. Joe grew up and lived most of his life in Rensselaer before moving to North Greenbush. Joe attended St. Joseph's School in Rensselaer, La Salle Institute in Troy and was band commander, cadet major and received the Driver Education Award graduating in 1971. He graduated from Clarkson in 1973, Hudson Valley Community College in 1974 and then received a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering from Union College in 1977 and in 1982 proudly graduated from R.P.I. with a Ph.D. in materials engineering. Joe had a wonderful career in engineering mainly working for the Watervliet Arsenal and ExxonMobil Belgium/USA for 27 years. He was the president of Elmhurst Research while he taught engineering as an adjunct professor at Union College. He was also a secretary of the Army Fellowship in London and served the community of Rensselaer as mayor in 1990. Joe was a vice chairman of the Board of Trustees at H.V.C.C. and was the longest current serving member on the board, having joined in 1999. He had many achievements over his long career including serving as chairman of the High-Pressure Technology Technical Committee from 1992-1996 and member chair of the ASME Pressure Vessels and Piping Divisions from 1995-1997, was the ASME technical program representative for the 1998 Pressure Vessels and Piping Conference. In 2005 Joe was the ASME Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was also a recipient of the Alfred H. Geisler Memorial Award and in 2009 he received a certificate of recognition for dedicated voluntary service to ASME codes and standards. Joe will be remembered for his sense of humor, always being the jokester, a role model and teacher to his children, always being there to give advice and above all a provider to his family who meant the world to him. He had a passion for cooking and a love of animals including his dogs and cats. He was the beloved husband of 15 years to Jolanta Kapp; devoted father of Alexander, John, Jack (Jen), Cindy (Garrett) and Peter; and loving brother of James and Judith RSM. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Masks are required, occupancy limitations and social distancing will be observed. A private funeral Mass and burial in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the La Salle Institute or H.V.C.C. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com