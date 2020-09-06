1/1
Joseph Angelo Caricari
1936 - 2020
Caricari, Joseph Angelo SCHENECTADY Joseph Angelo Caricari, 84, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born March 4, 1936, to the late Joseph Sr. and Florence (Layou) Caricari. Joseph served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Caricari II; sister, Jeanette Caricari; grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his special friends, Susan Martin and Dean Cromwell. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Hilda Caricari; daughter, Andrea Caricari; and his siblings, Harold B. Carey, John B. Carey, Raymond Caricari and Anna Marie Caricari. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, September 12, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, N.Y. with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
