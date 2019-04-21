Derrico, Joseph Anthony VIERA, Fla. Joseph Anthony Derrico, 90 of Viera, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Gloversville. Joseph graduated from the New York Military Academy and Annapolis. He worked as a mechanical engineer for various companies in New York City and was the owner of All Seasons Climate Control in Albany. In "retirement" he was a property manager, home inspector and engraver. Joe was an active member in every community he lived. From his youthful days as a Boy Scout to serving in leadership positions for the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) to a lifelong commitment to Rotary International, Joe was a joiner and a doer. Joe valued his avocations as well as his professions, coming out a "little ahead" in weekly poker games, trying to out-perform Wall Street prognosticators, beating the racetrack odds or scoring a grand slam in bridge. He left a legacy of service, resilience, commitment, and civic responsibility to his family. Joe was a member of Rotary International, U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, and the Elks Club. Survivors include his wife, Guinda Derrico of Viera; daughters, Elizabeth Derrico of Albany and Susan Derrico (Thomas Buske) of Melrose, Mass.; sister, Marie Eaton of Gloversville; stepdaughter, Lisa Knutson (Michael Knutson and son, Zachary Knutson) of Viera; stepson, David Lahaie of Albany and his son, Spencer Lahaie; nieces, Mary Eaton of Saratoga, Barbara Valovic of Gloversville, and nephews, Russell Eaton of Latham, James Eaton of Gloversville, and Richard Derrico of Walnut Creek, Calif. in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Marie Derrico; wife, Margery Derrico; brother, Anthony Derrico; and parents, Joseph A. Derrico and Maria Natanska Derrico. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on April 28, at 2 p.m. in the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, Rockledge, Fla. Donations in his memory may be made to the Rotary International Foundation or .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony Derrico.
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019