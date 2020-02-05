Ash, Brother Joseph CSC VALATIE Brother Joseph Ash, CSC, 77, a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross, passed away on January 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Center in Valatie. Born in New York City, he graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx and shortly thereafter became a candidate for the Brothers of Holy Cross at St. Joseph Juniorate in Valatie. He entered the novitiate there in August 1960 and made his first profession of vows on August 23, 1961. At the beginning of his ministry, Brother Joseph spent nearly fifteen years directing food services at various Holy Cross locations. In the process, he also earned a business diploma in 1967 from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. From his generous kitchen, Brother Joseph served his Brothers and young candidates and novices in formation at Valatie from 1961 through 1970, except for two one-year assignments in Rochester and Flushing, N.Y. Then, he ventured to Italy to serve as a prefect at Notre Dame International School in Rome. He returned to the United States in 1974 to direct food services at Pius XII in Chester, N.Y. for a year, and then served at Moreau Hall in North Easton, Mass. for two years. While in North Easton, he completed his undergraduate studies at Stonehill College. In 1979, Brother Joseph began a 36-year career as a beloved teacher, dean of discipline, coach and campus minister at St. Edmond's Academy in Wilmington, Del. For many years, he was director of the local community of religious Brothers. In 2011, Brother Joseph celebrated his 50th anniversary as a Brother of Holy Cross and in August 2016, he retired to St. Joseph Center in Valatie. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Center, Valatie. The wake will be held on Friday, February 7, at 7:15 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery and a luncheon. If you plan to attend the luncheon, please call the Center at (518) 784-9481 so there will be plenty - as Brother Joe would want!
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020