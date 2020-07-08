1/
Joseph B. Rabatoy
1945 - 2020
Rabatoy, Joseph B. BERLIN Joseph B. Rabatoy, 75, died on July 6, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass. He was born in Buffalo on March 18, 1945, the son of the late Arthur and Catherine Connelly Rabatoy. He moved to the Albany area in 1951 and attended college in the Capital District. He was employed as an engineer in the telecommunications industry for many years. Joe moved to Berlin in 1989 and has been a resident for over 31 years. He served two terms as the Berlin Town Supervisor from January 1, 2000 - December 31, 2003. He enjoyed fishing, owning German Shepherds and collected amaryllis. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne Koerner-Rabatoy whom he married on January 3, 1987; loving owner of his devoted German Shepherd, Duke; dear brother of Rhea (Ronald) Brown, Joann (John) McGrath and Rose Ann Rabatoy; uncle of Rory Ellen Snavely, Roberta Nizzardo and Christine Tyson. Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask. A graveside service will follow in the Berlin Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berlin Free Town Library, P.O. Box 6, Berlin, NY, 12022. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
