Rafter, Joseph B. "Joey" Jr. COHOES Joseph B. Rafter Jr., 56 of Cohoes, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born on May 3, 1962, in Troy, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Veronica R. Stewart Rafter Sr., Esq. Joseph was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from St. Augustine's School and CCHS (Catholic Central High School), both in Lansingburgh and attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Mr. Rafter was last employed by the United States Postal Service Mail Processing Plant in Colonie. Joey was an avid animal lover and provider loving shelter and care to them at any cost. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Cohoes, the ATAC (All-Troy Athletic Club) in Lansingburgh and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Joey especially loved football and horse racing. Beloved brother of Timothy J. (Diane, Esq.) Rafter of Troy, Dawn M. Lennen of VA and Shawn Rafter of Troy and the late Kevin M. Rafter and the late Colleen R. Rafter, Esq. (companion Thomas Fezza); cherished uncle of Kristine (David) Fernandez, Jessica Rafter, Nathan Rafter, Ryan Lennen, Kathleen Lennen, and Liam Lennen; adored great-uncle to David (Rebecca) Fernandez Jr., Andrew Fernandez and Devin Fernandez; also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins and Joseph Fezza. Relatives and friends are invited to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy on Monday, March 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and to St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in memory of Joseph B. Rafter, Jr. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019