Bagarose, Joseph TROY Joseph "Jay" Bagarose, age 67 of Troy, passed away peacefully during the morning of February 7, 2019 at the Hospice Inn at St Peter's Hospital. Jay was the son of the late Joseph and Frances Bovino Bagarose. Jay was a gentle and compassionate soul from Troy who lived simply and was beloved by his family and friends. Jay is survived by his loving sisters, Joan Centanni and her husband Luigi, Elaine Agostine, Joyce Vertone and her husband Theodore, and Janice Bagarose. Uncle Jay was the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews, Paul and Helen Centanni, Elaine and Norman LaBounty, Pamela and Russell Cooper, Joseph and Diana Centanni, Mark and Jane Piche, Frannie Ann Agostine and Matt Cowan, Regina Vertone and John Costanza, and Justin Brown and their children Lucas, Valentino, Tessa, Paine, Stanley, Isabella, Gabriella, Nicholas, John, Emily, Julia, Lena, and Carter. Jay was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Francis Agostine; and nephew, Matthew A. LaBounty. Jay worked for the Sage Colleges for over twenty years and retired in 2013. Jay kept his free spirit born in the 1960's to the music of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who, and Eric Clapton. Jay was known to enjoy a cold Molson and a Marlboro Red from time to time. Jay ventured to California in the 1970's with his lifelong hippie friends, Jimmy Skelton and the late Marc Bessette. The "Troy Boys" lived and laughed in the San Diego sunshine for over a decade. Jay returned to Troy to be welcomed back by his loving family for Sunday dinners at Nana's. Jay will be warmly missed by those around him whom he touched with his signature kindness. Jay Bird was welcomed to heaven by his loving and doting mother Frances Bagarose. In following with Jay's wishes, funeral services were held privately for his family. Interment was in the family lot at St. Mary's cemetery, Troy.







