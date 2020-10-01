1/
Joseph C. Delanoy
Delanoy, Joseph C. ALTAMONT Joseph C. Delanoy, 52, died on September 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, as a result of injuries he sustained in a hit and run incident. He was born in Albany on July 13, 1968, to Elaine and the late William Delanoy. He was an autobody repair man for many years. Joseph is survived by his brothers, William and John Delanoy; and his sisters, Christine McGrath, Susan Delanoy, Mary Woehrmann, Jennifer Poleto, Rose Bikowitz, Margaret Lanahan and Michele Stamas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Campbell. Joe's services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
