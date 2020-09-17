1/
Joseph C. Dottino
Dottino, Joseph C. DELMAR Joseph C. Dottino, 62, passed away on September 11, 2020. Joe was the son of the late Achillo "Ike" Dottino and is survived by his mother Vida Church Dottino. He was a 1976 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. Joe worked for the Town of Bethlehem Water Dept. and New York State OTDA, retiring in 2013. Joe had an affinity for wild animals that just showed up at his home. Besides his mother, Joe is survived by his wife Deborah Prior Dottino. He was the brother of Carol Cootware and Dennis (Gerry) Dottino; and brother-in-law of Kathi Miles. Joe was the uncle of Ashley and the late Shawn Cootware, Adam and Rachel Dottino, Jeremy and Jason Miller and Justine Arvidson. Due to COVID-19, a gathering to remember Joe's life will be held at a time to be announced. Contribution in Joe's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durant Funeral Home Inc
741 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 455-9155
