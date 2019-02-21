Faragon, Joseph C. COLONIE Joseph C. Faragon, 69, of Colonie, passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Frank J. and Rosemary Bianchino Faragon. Joe was employed for over 40 years with N.Y.S. Office of General Services. He was the brother of Louis (Annamae) Faragon of Plant City, Fla., Frank D. (Nancy) Faragon of Colonie and Mary Rose Faragon of Albany. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joe's family on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
