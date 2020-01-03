Neaton, Joseph C. FORT EDWARD Joseph C. Neaton, 56, a former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, after being stricken several days ago. Born in Saratoga Springs on February 14, 1963, son of Elizabeth Pictheralle Neaton of Fort Edward and the late George F. Neaton, Joe was a 1981 graduate of Mechanicville High School.A concrete mason for most of his life, Joe had lately worked for AJS Masonry of Clifton Park, and had over the years worked for Ross Concrete, Evolution Const. and others. Joe always said he was a "Jack of all trades" and a "master of all." He lived his life to the fullest. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling, especially on a motorcycle. Survivors in addition to his Mother; include two daughters, Jaime Neaton and grandson Connor, and Emily Neaton; siblings, John Elwell of Maine, Charles (Kelly) of Mechanicville and Mark (Dana) of Malta and their children. Also his daughters' mother Maria Delano Istorico of Niskayuna. In addition to his Dad he was predeceased by sister Hilma Elwell Wolf; grandparents, Charles and Wilma Neaton; Ada and Joseph Pitcheralle. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a in memory of Joseph C. Neaton. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020