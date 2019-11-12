Vohnoutka, Joseph C. TUCSON, Ariz. Joseph C. Vohnoutka, 91, formerly of Nassau, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Joseph was born on April 9, 1928, in Liberty, N.Y. He graduated from Troy High and enlisted in the Navy on January 19, 1948. He served in Korea for ten months with the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the New York Telephone Company as a lineman until he retired. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Audrey C. Vohnoutka. He remarried on January 6, 2006, to Florence Evelyn of Tucson, Ariz. He is survived by his four children and two stepdaughters; sons, Mark, Kevin, and Ryan Vohnoutka, daughter, Vicki Valoze and stepdaughters, Kim Hatfield and Cheri LaRochelle of Tucson, Ariz. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon and Megan Valoze, Michael, Jordan, Gabriel, Matthew, Jayden, and Dylan Vohnoutka, Amanda, Chelsie and Dylan (Arely) LaRochelle; and great-granddaughter Nola LaRochelle-Gittings. Family and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13. A graveside service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy on Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the . Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019