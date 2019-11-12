Joseph C. Vohnoutka (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph C. Vohnoutka.
Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vohnoutka, Joseph C. TUCSON, Ariz. Joseph C. Vohnoutka, 91, formerly of Nassau, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Joseph was born on April 9, 1928, in Liberty, N.Y. He graduated from Troy High and enlisted in the Navy on January 19, 1948. He served in Korea for ten months with the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the New York Telephone Company as a lineman until he retired. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Audrey C. Vohnoutka. He remarried on January 6, 2006, to Florence Evelyn of Tucson, Ariz. He is survived by his four children and two stepdaughters; sons, Mark, Kevin, and Ryan Vohnoutka, daughter, Vicki Valoze and stepdaughters, Kim Hatfield and Cheri LaRochelle of Tucson, Ariz. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon and Megan Valoze, Michael, Jordan, Gabriel, Matthew, Jayden, and Dylan Vohnoutka, Amanda, Chelsie and Dylan (Arely) LaRochelle; and great-granddaughter Nola LaRochelle-Gittings. Family and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13. A graveside service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy on Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the . Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.