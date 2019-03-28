Cahill, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Cahill, 82 of Albany, passed on Monday, March 25, 2019. Joseph was born to Irish immigrant parents, and spent his entire life in Albany, except for several years in the U.S. Navy. He drove a truck as a member of the Teamsters Union for many years. He leaves behind beloved sister Kathleen Cahill Smith of Rye, N.Y.; devoted cousin Maureen Jeffers of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Katherine Kelly Cahill and John Cahill; and siblings, Sister Marie Catherine Cahill l.s.p., Thomas, and John. Joseph will be remembered at the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 31, in The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas (formerly St. Patrick's Church), 273 Central Ave., Albany. Please send donations in Joseph's honor to Carmel Gardens East, Teresian House; his loving home for the past several years.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019