Capozzelli, Joseph TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. Joseph Capozzelli , 78, died on August 30, 2019, peacefully after a short illness. Joseph was born in Amsterdam, and was predeceased by his wife Kiku; his father Nicholas Capozzelli; his mother Gilda Capozzoli; and his brother Robert Capozzelli. He is survived by his brothers, Nicholas Capozzelli, Gerald Capozzelli; sister-in-law Marie; and a niece, Natalie. He is also survived by an uncle and several cousins. He attended St. Mary's School and went on to Mater Christi Seminary, graduating into the priesthood. He later entered the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam, with a medical discharge for a back injury that would put him permanently on medical discharge. While serving in the Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa, he married Kiku and then moved to live in the states. While in Okinawa his passion for karate earned him his black belt, becoming the first American sensei of the dojo. He was a devout born-again Christian, bringing the entire family to the Son of God Jesus Christ. He could quote the Bible word for word and prayed over many members of the family. Joseph brought healing and prayers to everyone he touched and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no formal service at this time, but a memorial will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019