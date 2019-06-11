Caracciolo, Joseph CLIFTON PARK Joseph Caracciolo, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on June 7, 2019. He was born on September. 6, 1921 in Bridgeport, Conn. In his early years, Joe worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps. before he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. He spent his Navy career as a master deep sea diver and instructor. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Pacyga Caracciolo. He was accomplished in his field, such as working for Jacques Cousteau testing various diving equipment for the US Navy and other diving projects throughout the world. He was recognized in various publications with respect to his diving accomplishments including being on the experimental diving unit. He was one of the last living members of Underwater Demolition Team (Navy Seals). He was the first diver to live under water in a bell chamber for over three weeks. Following his military retirement, he remained working professionally as a deep sea diver. Joe was very hard working and a great problem solver. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in time of need. He loved music, opera, singing, dancing, the arts, telling stories and had an endless memory for trivia. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Mohawk Post 1450 in Halfmoon. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Barbara; include his devoted children, Joseph (Judy) Caracciolo, Paul (Connie) Caracciolo, Michael (Darcy) Caracciolo, Patricia (Paul) Ferrando, Laura and Ann Caracciolo and the late Diana (Richard) Stocker; brother of Jenny Alfano. He is also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his many other siblings. Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 1 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary