Joseph Chandler
Chandler, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Leon Chandler, 66 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital. Joe was born in Albany and was the son of the late Robert and Betty Chandler. Joe served in the U.S. Army as a young man. He was a housekeeping supervisor at the VA Medical Center for many years. Joe was the brother of Willie L. Chandler, Robert Chandler and the late Regina Chandler. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Monday at 12 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
