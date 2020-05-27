La Reau, Joseph Charles MORRISTOWN, N.J. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joseph Charles La Reau, 73, former Nutley coach, teacher, and friend, who passed away on May 18, 2020, at Morristown, N.J. Medical Center. Joe was born in Albany on January 22, 1947. He attended St. Teresa's grammar school and graduated from Vincentian Institute High School. Joe played J.V. and Varsity Basketball. Joe enjoyed his years in Albany, especially his friends in the New Scotland Avenue neighborhood. He loved to play stickball and baseball. Needless to say Joe was an excellent athlete. He graduated from SUNY Albany where he was a four-year starter on the soccer team, member of the Potter Club fraternity, and obtained a Bachelor of Science in business education. Upon graduation, he was drafted and proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Army 7th Infantry Division, stationed at the Korean DMZ. After returning from service, Joe married the love of his life, Susan La Reau (Klarer). Joe met Sue on his paper route when he was 12 years old and they were inseparable ever since. After moving from Albany, Joe lived in Nutley, N.J. for over 40 years. He was a physical education teacher at Washington School. He helped found the Nutley soccer program, served as Nutley High School's first head varsity soccer coach, and was selected into the Nutley Soccer Hall of Fame. Joe later went on to have a successful career as a salesman until his retirement. For the past five years, Joe served as a member of the Board of Directors of One Summit, a charity dedicated to building resilience in children battling cancer. Joe was an adventurer who lived life to its fullest. He loved to fish, golf, travel and especially to spend time with his family. He was a close friend to many, and a devoted husband, father, and papa to his grandchildren. Joe is survived by his loving children, Meghan La Reau Fedor (Matthew), Adam La Reau (Susan) and Jesse La Reau (Allyson); his brothers, Jack (Charlene) and Jim La Reau (Felicia); his sister Terri Pennisi (Vince); and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Mary and John "Bud" La Reau; his brother Chuck; and his beloved wife Susan. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. The family welcomes friends to share stories or photos through Joe's email: lareau.joe@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joe's memory to One Summit at www.onesummit.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.