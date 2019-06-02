Coffaro, Joseph ALBANY Joseph Coffaro passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home with loved ones. Joe chose to live life fully present. He prioritized quality of life during the year following his cancer diagnosis. Joe was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on August 21, 1953 to the late Anthony and Mildred (Bruno) Coffaro. Joe worked for many years at Coffaro's Pizzeria, the family business, in South River, N. J. A mechanic by trade, he was self-employed doing property preservation for banks in the Albany area. He also worked at The Port of Albany and provided maintenance at his church in Albany, N.Y. Joe's greatest love was music. A talented drummer, he was happiest behind a set of drums. When not at his drum kit, he could be found keeping a rhythm on anything near by. He loved live music and going to Grateful Dead concerts with friends and family. Most of all he was kind. Friends and neighbors knew him as a "helper," there for anyone in need with support, rides, and small repairs. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Servon Coffaro; daughter, Jennifer Reina; brother, Peter; and sister, Cathy; and countless members of the Servon, Coffaro and Bruno families. His dog Bailey and cat Middle Man will also miss him. Joe was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Millie. We will celebrate his life on June 5, at 6 p.m. at Unity Church in Albany, NY on 21 King Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to HeadCount.org. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019