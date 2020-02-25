Hart, Joseph D. LANSINGBURGH Joseph D. Hart, from Lansingburgh, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1950. He was the son of Bernardine and Donald Hart. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer; and brother to Bernardine (Donald) Pollock from Blackstone, Mass., Rosemary (Francis) Primett from Menands, Donna Vadney from Lansingburgh, Philip (Diane) Hart from Menands, and Jeffery Hart from Troy along with several nieces and nephews. He received an A.S. from Harbor College, Wilmington, Calif. He served in the U.S. Navy on U.S.S. Illusive and was a minesweeper along the border of Vietnam. Joe was employed as a lead offset press operator/designer for Sears and Roebuck in Colonie. He later was employed by Rensselaer County. Joe enjoyed his retired years with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his fishing and time at the Veterans Club of Lansingburgh with many of his veteran friends. A thank you is given to his special friends, Ginger Kellogg, Hank Miller and Michael Gerighty. Also special thanks to Dr. Allison Lupinetti, Jeanne Junjulas, and Regina Latourrette from the Albany Veterans Hospital along with the care providers of the Community Hospice. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine's Church, 25 4th Avenue, Lansingburgh at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27. Interment will follow immediately to The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to proceed to the cemetery please see the funeral director at the church. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or the Veterans of Lansingburgh, Inc., 777 First Avenue, Lansingburgh, NY 12182.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020